Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that George Washington University (GWU) has selected Symplectic Elements from Digital Science’s flagship suite of products to manage its faculty information and annual reviews process cycle.

The decision follows a thorough evaluation process to replace the university’s in-house assessment system with a mature, comprehensive and integrated solution which will streamline and enhance the collection and presentation of faculty information and accomplishments.

GWU is a global, comprehensive research institution and a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU). It partners with community-based organizations, city leaders, industry and academic peers in the U.S. and around the world to investigate some of the world’s most complex challenges.

Symplectic Elements will provide GWU with an integrated platform for managing publications, grants, professional activities, and teaching activities, supporting its faculty in showcasing their academic achievements. By integrating data from GWU’s internal systems, including HR, teaching, and grants, the system will significantly improve the efficiency of faculty data management by facilitating submissions for the Annual Reviews process cycle, as well as improving the usability of faculty data for institutional reporting and strategic planning.

Easy reuse of data will also allow faculty to create personal profiles that feed into a new comprehensive searchable portal built upon Symplectic Elements. The resulting profile search portal will offer extensive information on faculty contributions and research outputs, making it easy for users on and off campus to identify potential collaborations within and outside the university.

“By connecting seamlessly with our internal systems, Symplectic Elements will significantly boost the efficiency of our data management, support our strategic planning, and facilitate the creation of personal profiles which will give our research and faculty new global reach,” said Zachary Hawk, Associate Program Director for Faculty Affairs.

“We are excited to welcome George Washington University to the Symplectic community,” said Claire Turner, SVP Commercial at Digital Science. “GWU’s commitment to research excellence and innovation is truly inspiring, and we are honored to support their faculty information and annual reviews process.”



About George Washington University

The George Washington University (GW or GWU) is a private federally chartered research university in Washington, D.C. Originally named Columbian College, it was chartered in 1821 as Washington, D.C.’s first university by the United States Congress. GW is one of six universities in the United States with a congressional charter.

GW is classified among “R1: Doctoral Universities – Very High Research Activity.” It is a member of the Association of American Universities. The university offers degree programs in seventy-one disciplines, enrolling around 11,500 undergraduate and 15,000 graduate students. The school’s athletic teams, the George Washington Revolutionaries, play in the NCAA Division I Atlantic 10 Conference. GW also annually hosts numerous political events, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Annual Meetings.

Notable alumni, faculty, and affiliates include 16 foreign heads of state or government, 28 United States senators, 27 United States governors, 18 U.S. Cabinet members, five Nobel laureates, two Olympic medalists, two Academy Award winners, and a Golden Globe winner. Visit https://www.gwu.edu/

About Symplectic

Symplectic works in pursuit of the advancement of knowledge, delivering flexible research management solutions that help government and federal departments, funding organizations and academic institutions achieve their research goals. Its flagship products include Symplectic Elements, a research information management system that captures, analyses and showcases scholarly activities, and Symplectic Grant Tracker, providing specialist tools to streamline the grants management lifecycle.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.



