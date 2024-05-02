Newswise — New York, May 2, 2024 – The following statement was released today by Joe Walston, Executive Vice President of WCS Global:

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Gerald Miles as Vice President of Strategic Development for WCS Global. Gerald has been at the forefront of innovative partnerships that increase the scale, impact, and sustainability of conservation and development for over 30 years.

“WCS Global is today poised to double our scope and impact, as the world’s largest site-based conservation organization in the world. We are delighted that Gerald comes on board at this critical moment, for WCS Global, and the world of nature conservation writ large, to help oversee our evolving strategy and partnership approach, including by building out our presence in Europe, and driving the development of core messaging to underpin and amplify WCS Global’s strategic approach.

“Gerald’s experience matches the breadth and depth of WCS’s global programs. His track record in forging high-impact partnerships that link conservation policy and practice will be a key asset in achieving our ambitious goals over the coming years.



“In Gerald’s early career as an environmental scientist, he worked on ecological restoration, pollution control, and planning in Australia before spending a decade working with Pacific Island governments and local partners to negotiate the multilateral agreements that frame much of our global goals today - the CBD, UNFCCC and Global Environment Facility.



“Following his work at an intergovernmental level, Gerald turned to the need for national implementation of the Rio Conventions, and in contributing to the design and creation of major conservation partnerships including the Micronesia Challenge the Coral Triangle Initiative , and the Global Islands Partnership.

“His focus on financing and institution-building have been central themes in his career across a range of leadership, policy and public funding roles at The Nature Conservancy, Rare and the Environmental Defense Fund.



“Gerald has lectured in national and international conservation policy at the University of Queensland, Australia. He currently lives in Queensland, Australia, and will be moving to Cambridge, UK, as soon as formalities permit.”

