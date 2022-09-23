Abstract: Understanding the reproduction of honeybee queens is crucial to support populations of this economically important insect. Here we examine the structure of the honeybee ovary to determine the nature of the germ-stem cells in the ovary. Using a panel of marker genes that mark somatic or germ-line tissue in other insects we determine which cells in the honeybee ovary are somatic and which germline. We examine patterns of cell division, and demonstrate that, unlike Drosophila, there are no single germ-line stem cells that provide the germ-line in honeybees. Germ-line stem cells are clustered in groups of 8 cells, joined by a polyfusome, and collections of these, in each ovariole, maintain the germ-line during reproduction. We also show that these 8-cell clusters can divide, and that their division occurs such that the numbers of germ-line stem cells are relatively constant over the reproductive life of queen honeybees. This information helps us to understand the diversity of structures in insects reproduction, and provide information to better support honeybee reproduction.