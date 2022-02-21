Abstract

Reproduction is a key event in life guaranteeing the propagation and evolution of a species. Infertility caused by abnormal germ cell development is a topic of extensive concern. Herein, in vitro germline specification studies provide a modeling platform to investigate gametogenesis. The differentiation of pluripotent stem cells (PSCs) into germ cells has been studied for more than 30 years, and there have been many astonishing breakthroughs in the last decade. Fertile sperm and oocytes can be obtained from mouse embryonic stem cells (ESCs) through a primordial germ cell (PGC)-based method. Moreover, human PGC-like cells (PGCLCs) can be derived with a similar strategy as that used for mouse PGCLC derivation. In this review, we describe the reconstitution of PGCs and the subsequent meiosis, as well as the signaling pathways and factors involved in these processes.