Newswise — Take a break for lunch and nourish your brain with the latest in scientific discussions, presented by experts at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. The second season of the lab’s summer series, Bite-Size Science, is now underway.

The Bite-Size Science lunchtime lecture series features half-hour, live-streamed presentations on lab-related science, engineering and technology topics and presented by leaders in their fields. The presentations are tailored to non-scientists and are brief, free, and feature a chat feature for Q&A with the presenters.

“With the success of last year’s kick-off season of Bite-Size Science, we tapped into our audience’s natural curiosity about the lab’s scientific research,” said Jefferson Lab Chief Communications Officer Lauren Hansen. “This summer, we wanted to continue to offer this learning resource in easily digestible, short-format presentations, with direct interaction between the audience and our experts in the Q&A.”

The Bite-Size Science lectures are livestreamed on the Jefferson Lab YouTube Channel. The top questions submitted by attendees during the presentation will be addressed by the speaker at the conclusion of their talk.

The second season of Bite-Size Science features:

July 14: JLab Science Education: Fortifying the STEM Pipeline with Science Education Team Lead Lisa Surles-Law.

11: The Cold Science of Cryogenics with Cryogenic Department Lead Jonathan Creel.

25: The Art of Machine Learning with Kishansingh Rajput.

Links and information about the Bite-Size Science lectures are available on the lab’s calendar of events and will also be posted on Jefferson Lab’s Facebook and Twitter feeds. Past presentations are available for viewing anytime in the Bite-Size Science playlist.

