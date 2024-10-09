Newswise — The spring months are usually when people with allergies suffer the most, but fall’s cooler weather doesn’t necessarily mean everyone can take a breath of relief. Allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer and fall allergy sufferers are impacted.

Dr. Susan Schuval, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Allergy/Immunology at Stony Brook Children's Hospital is available to offer insight and answer questions:

What are common triggers for fall allergies?

When does fall allergy season hit in different regions, and how long does it last?

How does the climate affect seasonal allergies?

What are the biggest differences between spring and fall allergies?

What tips can you offer to lessen the impact of allergies? Anything we can do in our home? Other practices or treatments?

When is it the right time to see an allergy specialist?

To schedule an interview, please contact Kali Chan at [email protected].