Newswise — WHAT:

For Colon Cancer Awareness Month, experts from the UCLA Health will educate members of the community on the importance of starting colorectal cancer screening early and continuing to have it done regularly throughout their lives to prevent the development of cancer.

Experts will be available to discuss screening guidelines and options, and provide information on making the colonoscopy process easier and more comfortable. Members of the cancer genetics and pathology teams will also be available.

* No formal program; one-on-one interviews, tour of the colon, cell images and b-roll

WHEN:

Monday, March 1

10 AM to 12PM

WHERE:

UCLA Health Campus

Outside of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (757 Westwood Plaza 90095)

MORE:

Since 1995, there has been a 45% increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses in people under the age of 50. In 2022, the US Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for first colorectal cancer screening from age 50 to 45. It’s estimated that more than half of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented by early detection through screening. Learn more about colon cancer screening here.