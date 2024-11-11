CLEVELAND – University Hospitals announced a $3.225 million gift from community leaders Ernie and Patti Novak to Because of You: The Campaign for University Hospitals. The funds will support construction of the new Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center as well as the caregiver education, training and simulation programming that will occur there. The Patti and Ernie Novak Executive Board Room within the center will be named in recognition of their support.

“For generations, UH has held fast to its mission: To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. That unwavering commitment, in both good and challenging times, distinguishes UH from other health systems and is something Patti and I have long endorsed,” said Ernie, former Managing Partner, Cleveland Office of Ernst & Young LLP. “This new center will be a symbol of that focus, and we are honored to support its construction and programming.”

The 30,000-square-foot Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center will be a state-of-the-art education, conference and training facility at UH Cleveland Medical Center. In addition to conferences, lectures and events, the center will house a ballroom, classrooms, simulation labs, breakout space, and more to support caregiver education and training. Announced this summer alongside a $15 million lead gift from Iris S. Wolstein and the late Bert L. Wolstein, the center is estimated to cost $30 million. Ernie Novak is helping lead the campaign to fully philanthropically fund the project.

“More than once, University Hospitals has blessed us with life-saving care,” said Patti, reflecting on Ernie’s complex heart issues and her own breast cancer diagnosis. A portion of the new gift will benefit breast cancer patient care at UH Seidman Cancer Center. “UH caregivers are tremendously talented and care deeply about those they serve. As a patient, you feel that. This gift reflects our love and gratitude for them and their commitment to compassionate care.”

Among UH’s most loyal patients and advocates, Ernie joined the UH Board of Directors in 1999 and was the inaugural chair of the UH Cleveland Medical Center Board of Directors while Patti, a passionate supporter of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, was a founding member of the Naples Circle of Friends in Naples, Florida. Today, Ernie is an active executive cabinet member for Because of You, UH’s current $2 billion campaign.

The couple’s past support includes the creation of the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, an endowed position held by Daniel I. Simon, MD, President, Academic & External Affairs and UH Chief Scientific Officer.

“Ernie and Patti are pillars of this community and are concerned about the health and well-being of everyone in it,” said Dr. Simon. “Everything they do is done with sincerity and conviction; their philanthropy is much more than a check – it’s a vote of confidence and a show of faith.”

