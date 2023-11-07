Newswise — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital today announced Giles Robinson, M.D., has assumed the role of director for the Department of Oncology’s Division of Neuro-Oncology. He has also become co-leader of the Neurobiology and Brain Tumor Program within the St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center. These combined units comprise one of the largest clinical brain tumor programs in North America.

“Dr. Robinson has been an exemplary member of St. Jude since joining as a hematology/oncology fellow in 2007,” said Julie R. Park, M.D., Department of Oncology chair. “He is an internationally recognized leader in the pediatric neuro-oncology field, and his contributions are defining the landscape of treatment for pediatric tumors of the central nervous system.”

Throughout his 16 years at St. Jude, Robinson has excelled as both a researcher and a clinician. His expertise in improving survival rates for children with brain tumors has been sought by key task forces organized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Cancer Institute.

Though he treats all pediatric brain tumors, Robinson’s most significant work has focused on medulloblastoma, the most common malignant childhood brain tumor and one of the leading causes of non-accidental death in U.S. children and adolescents. He is particularly interested in improving therapy through a better understanding of the genomics of disease, and this has formed the cornerstone of his clinical research.

Today, Robinson leads SJiMB21, the first clinical trial to tailor therapy for infants and young children with medulloblastoma according to the tumor’s molecular makeup. He also leads SJ901, a targeted-therapy clinical trial for treating children with low-grade glioma.

“I am fortunate to assume this role at a time when so many innovative and compassionate people are already a part of this division and program,” said Robinson. “Our team will continue its mission of improving the survival and reducing the treatment-related toxicities for children with brain tumors by developing effective therapies through a better understanding of the disease.”

Robinson earned his medical degree at Brown University and his bachelor’s degree at Boston College. He has published research as first author or corresponding author in Nature, The New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet Oncology, Neuro-Oncology, The Journal of Clinical Oncology, Acta Neuropathologica, Neuro-Oncology Advances, Oncotarget and Cancer.

Robinson replaces Amar Gajjar, M.D., who will continue as a member of the Neuro-Oncology Division after providing more than two decades of service as its director. Gajjar will continue in his role as Department of Pediatric Medicine chair at St. Jude.