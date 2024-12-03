Newswise — Gillette Children’s Healthcare Press is proud to announce the Gillette Children’s Healthcare Series, nine books that provide in-depth understanding of conditions treated at the hospital. Following the style of "Spastic Diplegia (2020)", the Healthcare Series seeks to optimize outcomes for those with childhood-acquired physical and/or neurological conditions.

The series includes in order of publication:

"Craniosynostosis"

"Idiopathic Scoliosis"

"Spastic Hemiplegia"

"Spastic Quadriplegia"

"Spastic Diplegia (Second Edition)"

"Epilepsy"

"Spina Bifida"

"Osteogenesis Imperfecta"

"Scoliosis: Congenital, Neuromuscular, Syndromic, and Other Causes"

The first five titles will be published in December of 2024, followed by four more titles. Expanding from a single book into a series reflects Gillette Children’s strong commitment to worldwide education.

The books address each condition detailing both the medical and human story. These books are written for an international audience. They are primarily written for parents of young children, but also for adolescents and adults who have the condition. They are also written for members of multidisciplinary teams, researchers, extended family members, teachers, and students taking courses in the fields of medicine, allied health care, and education.

The Healthcare Series underscores the importance of the family and professional partnership. For each title in the series, medical professionals at Gillette Children’s have led the writing, and families contributed the lived experience.

The Gillette Children’s Healthcare Series will be available for sale through bookstores and online platforms (e.g., Amazon). All proceeds from the books in this series at Gillette Children's go to research.

Gillette Children’s Healthcare Press

Gillette Children’s Healthcare Press seeks to deepen understanding of complex medical conditions that are treated at Gillette Children’s.

Mac Keith Press

Mac Keith Press long-time publisher of books on disability and the journal Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology, is co-publishing this series with Gillette Children’s Healthcare Press.

