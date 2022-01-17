Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey., [January 17, 2022] -- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center will participate in the American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program on Friday, February 4, to provide free dental care for children 12 years old and younger.

“Nearly one in four children under the age of five already has cavities,” said Aneta Wojcik, D.D.S., director of Mountainside Medical Center’s Division of Dentistry. “Preventive care, especially in these challenging times, is critical in maintaining good dental and overall health. Regular visits to the dental office sets the stage for a lifetime of good dental hygiene. Learning to schedule and address dental needs in a timely manner prevents premature loss of teeth and needless distress.”

This program teaches children at a young age that preventive care helps you stay healthy and adds to overall physical and emotional well-being. The recommended starting age for dental visits is around the first birthday or within six months of when a baby’s first tooth comes in.

The Mountainside Dental Clinic is located on the hospital campus at One Bay Avenue, Montclair, 3rd Floor. Advance appointments are required. For further information and scheduling, please call (973) 429-6887.

