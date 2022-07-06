Newswise — When the University of Miami celebrated the public launch of Ever Brighter: The Campaign for Our Next Century last November, it also ignited a positive energy that fueled a record year of accomplishments and impact.

Collectively, more than 32,000 donors from all 50 states and 43 countries contributed $282 million to support student and student-athlete success, faculty excellence, cutting-edge research, and medical breakthroughs, among other outcomes.

“It has been a remarkable year on many fronts,” President Julio Frenk said. “This past fall, under the leadership of our campaign chair Stuart Miller, we launched our most ambitious fundraising effort ever. I am so grateful to all the donors who have stepped forward in support of the University’s boldest aspirations. Their generosity is enabling us to reach new heights and stands as a testament to their belief in the University of Miami as a strong and enduring force for good.”

With 57 donors making gifts of $1 million or more—the most million-plus donors in one year—the University launched the following new initiatives:

The Desai Sethi Family Foundation committed $20 million to create a premier urology institute at the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. The foundation’s seed gift sparked additional million-dollar-plus gifts in support of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute.

Eric Levin, a former University trustee and the former president of the University’s Citizens Board, pledged $5 million to establish a new Climate Resilience Academy to address climate, sustainability, and resilience issues.

In the fall, thanks to a $5 million commitment from George Hanley, the University will open The George P. Hanley Democracy Center to further study the practice of the democratic process.

Philanthropic support led to the creation of a record 16 new endowed positions in research, scholarship, policy, and artistic expression.

“Private philanthropy fuels our innovation and success,” said Laurie Silvers, chair of the Board of Trustees. “This is an exciting time. Already we are witnessing the transformative impact this campaign is having on our University, and we see the incredible opportunity to accomplish so much more as we approach our second century and build a brighter future for all.”

The University also celebrated key philanthropic milestones this past year:

The College of Arts and Sciences named its Department of Modern Languages and Literatures in honor of Michele Bowman Underwood, who pledged an estate gift to support student scholarships, women’s health research, and the women’s golf team.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center recognized the historic and continued generosity of The Pap Corps Champions by opening a Garden of Hope at Sylvester’s Pap Corps campus. The garden is a serene environment that provides hope for patients, doctors, and staff.

Members of the Board of Trustees, benefactors of the Phillip and Patricia Frost School of Music, and University leaders gathered for a ceremonial signing of a steel beam and naming of the Knight Center for Music Innovation. The new state-of-the-art performance and technology center is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

Support for students—from academic scholarships to career development to experiential learning opportunities—garnered significant donor support with 24 new endowed scholarships established during the past year.

Renewed excitement around Hurricane athletics—with the arrival of head football coach Mario Cristobal and vice president and director of athletics Dan Radakovich and NCAA March madness tournament appearances by both the women’s and men’s basketball teams—sparked increased giving with commitments up nearly threefold over last year.

The 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer also set new records in 2022, with the largest number of participants raising the most money ever, totaling more than $8 million for research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“It is truly an honor and an inspiration to work alongside donors, alumni, parents, volunteers, grateful patients, and fans who share in our bold vision for the future,” said Josh Friedman, senior vice president for development and alumni relations. “Their philanthropic investments in the University of Miami are empowering our students and faculty, building champions off and on the field, advancing research and patient care, and elevating our commitment to the planet and the arts.”

Ever Brighter has raised $1.84 billion toward its goal of $2.5 billion. The campaign is set to conclude in 2025 to coincide with the University’s centennial.

To learn more about Ever Brighter, read Illuminate, the first edition of the campaign magazine that tells the story of other transformational gifts as well as the donors and leaders behind them, or visit the Ever Brighter website.