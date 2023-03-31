Research Alert

Article Title: Impact of point-of-care ultrasound and routine third trimester ultrasound on undiagnosed breech presentation and perinatal outcomes: An observational multicentre cohort study

Author Countries: United Kingdom, Turkey

Funding: The author(s) received no specific funding for this work.

Competing interests: I have read the journal’s policy and the authors of this manuscript have the following competing interests: AK is a Vice President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. AK is a Trustee (and the Treasurer) of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology AK has lectured at and consulted in several ultrasound-based projects, webinars and educational events.

