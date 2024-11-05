Newswise — The only time Hadren Simmons left Newark, where he was born and raised, was to serve his country.

He enlisted in the Army right after his high school graduation. In 1961, he was assigned to the U.S. Army Signal Corps, which took him to other states and Germany before he returned home after three years.

He remembers the day that the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, now Rutgers School of Dental Medicine (RSDM), moved to Newark in 1969.

“The school is very beneficial to the community from many perspectives – not just in terms of patient care but also economically in terms of jobs,” he said. “On this scale, it’s a one of the best patient care facilities and economic engines for Essex County and the city of Newark.”

Simmons became a patient at the school’s clinic nearly three decades ago when he needed a partial denture.

“They did a miraculous job,” he said. “I’ve had all my dental work at the school.”

In 2022, Simmons became the first cohort of patients enrolled in the school’s Vet Smiles Program. According to the American Dental Association, about 85 percent of the veterans in the Veterans Affairs system are ineligible for dental benefits, which roughly translates to over seven million veterans. Launched with donations from HealthCare Foundation of New Jersey, New Jersey Health Foundation and Delta Dental of New Jersey, the program aims to address this coverage gap and has been providing dental care to 175 veterans.

From regular cleanings to fillings, crowns and dentures, these veterans are treated at the school’s dental clinics in Newark. Depending on the complexity of their case, they are seen either by pre-doctoral or resident student doctors under the close supervision of RSDM faculty, who are licensed dentists. Through Vet Smiles, eligible Essex County veterans can receive free care for all treatments except for implants while other New Jersey veterans can receive dentures only. There is currently a waiting list for the program.

“I couldn’t afford to get the type of dental work I needed, and the Vet Smiles Program is a real serious economic advantage for veterans,” said Simmons, who has been treated in the school’s oral surgery, endodontics and prosthodontics departments. “It’s a blessing and an excellent program.”

“Your teeth are your personality,” he said. “That’s the first thing people see. They look at your teeth, how you care for them, and, to a large extent, determine what kind of a person you are. You are ahead of the game if you have a glowing, bright smile.”

Glenn Ford, another Vet Smiles patient, agreed. “A smile means a lot. When you greet people that way, they try to open up more to you,” he says. Ford came to RSDM after losing between 14 to 16 teeth. Halfway through his treatment, he ran into an obstacle with finances. With the help of his student doctor, Brett Chappell (Class of 2025), he became a Vet Smiles patient. “Brett put the cape on and came back. He said, 'Hey man, come on down, you’re all lined up,” recounted Ford with a smile.

“These veterans have been through so much. We need to appreciate our veterans just by being here,” said John Moran, assistant professor of clinical affairs. “It's such an important part of who we are.”

Chappell feels this pride. After graduation, he will be joining the U.S. Army Dental Corps as a dental officer. “This university has given me the opportunity to grow and learn as a skilled dental professional,” he said. “It’s even more special when I get to pay back to someone [like Glenn] who served our country.”

For more information regarding the program, contact patient representative Marinelly Rodriguez at (973) 972-4959.