Newswise — As the season of giving approaches, many people are looking for meaningful ways to contribute to causes close to their hearts. Whether it’s supporting a local food bank, a global humanitarian organization or a neighborhood animal shelter, a person’s charitable giving can have a profound impact on both the nonprofit and the giver.

Baylor University consumer behavior and philanthropy experts James A. Roberts, Ph.D., The Ben H. Williams Professor of Marketing, and Andrew P. Hogue, Ph.D., associate dean for engaged learning who leads the Baylor Philanthropy Lab, offer five practical tips to help you give effectively and meaningfully:

Five Tips for Effective and Meaningful Charitable Giving

Identify Causes You Are Passionate About Start by reflecting on the issues that matter most to you, Hogue said. Is it education, hunger relief, health care or the environment? Once you’ve identified your cause, research prospective charities to ensure they are effective. Hogue recommends looking for organizations with a proven track record, transparency and demonstrated results. “A helpful shortcut is to see if they receive repeated grants from charitable foundations, as these organizations typically undergo rigorous evaluation before receiving funding,” Hogue said. Determine How Much You Can Afford to Give Charitable giving should be a fulfilling experience. Dr. Hogue suggests reviewing your budget to decide on an amount you can comfortably donate. Remember, even small contributions can make a significant impact over time. Decide on the Frequency of Your Donations Think about whether you’d prefer to give a one-time gift or contribute regularly throughout the year. Dr. Hogue says consistent giving allows charities to plan and allocate resources more effectively. Set Up Automatic Withdrawals Dr. Roberts suggests you consider automating your donations through your bank or the charity’s website. This hassle-free approach ensures you won’t forget to give and helps organizations maintain a steady flow of support, he said. Give Your Time If You Can’t Afford to Give Money Remember, you have many resources to offer beyond money, Roberts said. Consider how your time, influence, skills or networks might benefit others. “Donating your time and skills can be just as impactful, whether it’s sorting donations, mentoring or assisting at events,” Roberts said.

Charitable giving is not only about making a difference in the lives of others; it’s also about enriching your own life with purpose and connection, Hogue said. Start small, stay consistent and remember that every contribution, no matter the size, helps build a better world. The key, Hogue said, is to simply get started.

“Giving is deeply rewarding. And as you become more seasoned, it is important to keep learning, to hold onto that beginner’s mind – I can always keep improving in my efforts to do good with the resources I steward,” Hogue said.

ABOUT JAMES A. ROBERTS AND ANDREW P. HOGUE

James A. Roberts, Ph.D., is The Ben H. Williams Professor of Marketing at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business. A noted consumer behavior expert, he is among the "World's Top 2%" most-cited scientists in a database compiled by Stanford University. In addition to journal citations, Roberts has been called on for his consumer expertise by national media, including the CBS Early Show, ABC World News Tonight, Good Morning America, TODAY Show and NPR’s Morning Edition, as well as The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, TIME and many others. His research focuses on how individual consumer attitudes and behavior impact personal and collective well-being.

Andrew P. Hogue, Ph.D., is associate dean in Baylor’s College of Arts & Sciences and directs the Office of Engaged Learning, which facilitates programs for students and faculty in undergraduate research, civic and global learning, internships, leadership and character development, and major fellowships and awards. Hogue teaches courses on a range of public affairs, including philanthropy and civil society, social innovation and politics. His courses on Philanthropy and the Public Good have raised over $1.5 million and awarded those funds to nonprofit organizations locally and around the world.

