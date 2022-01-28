Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA – January 28, 2022: Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) will host the 11th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum on February 11th at the Grand Hyatt Union Square in San Francisco. Offered both in person and virtually, this important meeting brings together leaders in glaucoma research and industry to speed the translation of new ideas to improved treatments for glaucoma patients.

This year’s New Horizons Forum will once again highlight new innovations in glaucoma and feature 70 speakers from companies and institutions across the US and around the world. Founded in 2012 by Adrienne Graves, PhD, a member of the GRF board and Andrew G. Iwach, MD, Director of the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco and Chairman of GRF’s board, this annual meeting attracts key clinical, scientific, industry, financial, and regulatory leaders from across the United States and around the world. Past participants say the New Horizons Forum is a not-to-be missed meeting of the minds — an outstanding blend of basic science, clinical insight, and industry perspective, all in a congenial atmosphere conducive to collaboration.

“For both doctors and patients, the glaucoma landscape has changed dramatically since GRF started Glaucoma 360. This unique meeting serves as an important catalyst to spotlight new technologies and provide an opportunity to connect all the important elements needed to advance a promising idea into clinical use” said Dr. Graves.

“For our 2022 New Horizons Forum,” said Dr. Iwach, “there will be a special focus on opportunities in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, as well as new developments in glaucoma devices, drugs and drug delivery. As a clinician it is very encouraging to learn about so many new promising options on the horizon for our patients.” Dr. Iwach added, “We have a number of protocols in place in order to gather safely as networking and collaboration are of critical importance to expedite our attendees’ efforts to develop new solutions for patients. And for those unable to join us in person, a live streamed virtual program is also available for the New Horizons Forum.”

Ranya Habash, MD, Medical Director of Technology Innovation at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute will deliver the Drs. Henry and Frederick Sutro Memorial Lecture, the Forum’s keynote address. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Habash was identified to lead telehealth implementation for the medical community. Her training sessions and materials were embraced nationally, and her work was cited in a Senate Committee hearing for telehealth expansion in all medical specialties. Dr. Habash has combined her medical and technology backgrounds to work with Microsoft’s healthcare team, working to build a global collaborative network for data sharing.

New Horizons Forum is the centerpiece of Glaucoma 360, GRF’s signature 3-day series of events planned for February 10 to 12, 2022. Glaucoma 360 kicks off with the Annual Gala to benefit GRF’s research and patient education programs and will honor leaders in glaucoma research and the visionaries and catalysts who share Glaucoma Research Foundation’s mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research.

Glaucoma 360 concludes with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. At the 26th annual Glaucoma Symposium CME on February 12, the Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Keynote Lecture will be presented by Joseph Caprioli, MD, the Chief of the Glaucoma Division and Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology, and the David May II Professor at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated to its mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. The Foundation has a proven track record of pioneering, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to 3 million visitors annually.

