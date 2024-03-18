Newswise — San Francisco, March 19, 2024 – Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma, today announced the release of a 48-minute audiobook version of their flagship 40-page educational booklet “Understanding and Living with Glaucoma.”

Narrated by Orange County actress, advocate, and glaucoma patient Bianca Beach, the audiobook project is a collaboration with Braille Institute of America, a nonprofit organization that provides free programs, seminars, and one-on-one instruction for the visually impaired community. “It’s so important to have this type of resource available to patients with glaucoma,” Beach said, “because if you’re not able to read the booklet, you need to be able to hear it.”

Thomas Brunner, president and CEO of Glaucoma Research Foundation said, “One of the pillars of our mission is to empower people affected by glaucoma with knowledge, insight, resources, and inspiration. Making our flagship publication ‘Understanding and Living with Glaucoma’ available as an audio book in collaboration with Braille Institute helps to make this educational resource accessible by anyone including those with visual impairment. The free educational booklet is edited by glaucoma specialists and recommended by eye doctors as a wonderfully understandable introduction to glaucoma.”

Andrew Iwach, MD, GRF board chair, added: “We believe in treating patients and their families with respect and dignity. We’re always seeking ways to educate patients to help them understand and manage their condition in collaboration with their doctor. The audio book version of ‘Understanding and Living with Glaucoma’ will help those with low vision to access key information about glaucoma including symptoms, types, diagnostic exams, treatments, questions to ask your doctor, and more.”

In a statement, Lisa Lepore, Director of Library Services at Braille Institute said, “Thanks to our supporters, our award-winning library was transformed last year to include a state-of-the-art recording studio that offers new opportunities to produce audiobooks and other materials. Collaborations like this allow Braille Institute to expand our reach in the low vision community and ensure access to additional resources that help maximize independence and quality of life for those living with vision loss.”

Collaboration is a key aspect of Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and education programs. GRF strives to bring everyone affected by glaucoma — patients, families, caregivers, doctors, researchers — together to learn from and support each other. They collaborate with other nonprofit organizations like Braille Institute in providing information, resources, and support for patients and their families, through the glaucoma.org website, webinars, social media campaigns, and annual events like the Glaucoma Patient Summit and Glaucoma 360.

The audio book for “Understanding and Living with Glaucoma” is available to listen and download from Glaucoma Research Foundation’s SoundCloud page, and on the GRF website at https://glaucoma.org/booklet.

About the Narrator

Bianca Beach is an actress, intimacy coordinator, and Pilates instructor. As a glaucoma patient herself, she specializes in teaching Pilates for glaucoma. She lives in Orange County, California and is passionate about raising awareness for the visually impaired community around the world.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world, and vision loss from glaucoma is irreversible. Currently there is no cure, and everyone is at risk for developing this blinding disease. It is estimated that by 2040, 111 million people worldwide will have glaucoma.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma. For more than 45 years, Glaucoma Research Foundation has worked to advance sight-saving research and provide essential educational resources for patients. It funds critical research into glaucoma treatment, vision restoration, and a cure for glaucoma. It is also the leading source of information for glaucoma patients and their families. For more information, visit www.glaucoma.org.

About Braille Institute

Founded in 1919, Braille Institute of America is a nonprofit organization that has been providing free programs, seminars, and one-on-one instruction for the visually impaired community for more than 100 years. Their award-winning Library features more than one million volumes in audio, large-print, and braille formats.