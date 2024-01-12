Newswise — January 12, 2024, San Francisco, CA — Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) President and CEO, Thomas M. Brunner announced the 2024 Annual Gala honorees today including philanthropists Judy and Charles Munnerlyn, visionary donors and glaucoma advocates The Zander Family, and artist and patient advocate Patricia Caulfield. The awards will be presented at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the historic Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

The Catalyst Award, Glaucoma Research Foundation’s highest honor, will be presented to Judy and Charles Munnerlyn, PhD, in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to improving vision for people around the world. Dr. Munnerlyn is recognized internationally as a pioneering research engineer in the field of optics and lasers in ophthalmology. He designed the first excimer laser for laser vision correction eye surgery in 1985, and he founded VISX, which was once the world’s largest manufacturer of laser vision correction systems. The Munnerlyns are also generous donors who believe in funding patient care, ophthalmic education, and innovative research to save sight.

Philanthropists and glaucoma advocates Mona and Ed Zander and their family will receive the 2024 Visionary Award. As a former GRF board member, Mona Zander has been an inspiring volunteer leader, chairing previous Gala events along with her husband Ed, and helping GRF raise millions of dollars toward a cure. Recently, with a generous multiyear pledge, Mona and Ed have deepened their family’s longtime commitment to GRF, becoming founding members of the new Cornerstone Society for donors whose lifetime gifts total $1 million or more. Their pledge established the Zander Family Research Fund, which will underwrite promising research into potential gene therapies for glaucoma.

Patricia Caulfield will receive the 2024 President’s Award. A visually impaired fine artist, patient advocate, and community leader, Pat Caulfield is a member of the steering committee for GRF’s Glaucoma Patient Summit and is participating in the “Faces of Glaucoma” campaign to raise awareness of “the silent thief of sight” for glaucoma awareness month. As both a low vision artist herself and an advocate for low vision artists, Pat will once again be hosting the Glaucoma 360 Art Show and Auction to benefit glaucoma research, a role in which she has generously volunteered since 2022.

The Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala will include a reception, a silent art auction featuring artists with vision impairment, and a dinner to celebrate the donors, volunteers, and scientists who do so much to advance Glaucoma Research Foundation’s mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research.

Glaucoma 360 is a unique 3-day series of events that includes the New Horizons Forum, a full-day meeting dedicated to innovations in glaucoma therapy, and continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. All proceeds from Glaucoma 360 support Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and education programs. To learn more about the Glaucoma 360 events or to register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to 3 million visitors annually.