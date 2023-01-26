Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA – January 26, 2023: Glaucoma Research Foundation President and CEO, Thomas M. Brunner announced the 2023 Gala honorees today including Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Santen), Mark A. Latina, MD, and Ted and Melza Barr. The awards will be presented at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on February 2, 2023 at the iconic Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

The Catalyst Award, Glaucoma Research Foundation’s highest honor, will be presented to Santen Pharmaceutical, a global specialized company focused solely on eye care, in recognition of their steadfast commitment to bringing innovation to the field of glaucoma. “We are delighted to have an opportunity to highlight the Santen team and their work serving unmet patient needs through their development of innovative solutions to treat glaucoma and improve the quality of life for patients around the world,” said Brunner. Accepting the award on behalf of Santen will be Peter Sallstig, MD, MBA, the Global Head of Santen’s Product Development Division and the Chief Medical Officer.

Mark A. Latina, MD, an internationally renowned glaucoma specialist and laser expert will receive The Innovators Award for his development of several new laser procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. Mr. Brunner remarked, “Dr. Latina’s inventions, including the development of Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), transformed the standard-of-care and enriched the lives and treatment alternatives for glaucoma patients. SLT is now considered first-line therapy for managing glaucoma progression and IOP levels long-term.”

Philanthropists Ted and Melza Barr will be honored with The Visionary Award for their extraordinary investment and partnership to advance innovative glaucoma research. In 2022, Ted and Melza Barr inspired the establishment of the Catalyst for a Cure Initiative to Prevent and Cure Neurodegeneration through collaborative research across disciplines and diseases with their transformational gift of $2.4 million. “This new endeavor brings together four talented scientists to investigate common characteristics of neurodegenerative conditions including glaucoma, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with the goal to cure and prevent these disabling diseases,” said Mr. Brunner. He added, “Glaucoma Research Foundation is indebted to Ted and Melza for their dedication and outstanding support over the past 40 years. Their involvement demonstrates the power of philanthropy to advance scientific discovery.”

Co-chaired by longtime supporters Catherine and Charles Wilmoth, the Annual Gala includes a reception, a silent art auction featuring artists with vision impairments, and a dinner to celebrate the donors, volunteers, and scientists who have done so much to advance Glaucoma Research Foundation’s mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research.

The Annual Gala launches Glaucoma 360, a unique series of events that includes the New Horizons Forum, a full-day meeting dedicated to innovations in glaucoma therapy, and concludes with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. All proceeds from Glaucoma 360 support Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and education programs. To learn more about the February 2–4, 2023 events or to register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated to its mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. The Foundation has a proven track record of pioneering, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to 3 million visitors annually.

