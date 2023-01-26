Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA – January 26, 2023: Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) President and CEO Thomas M. Brunner announced today that Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (hereafter, “Santen”), will receive GRF’s highest honor, the Catalyst Award, at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on February 2, 2023, in San Francisco.

Santen, a global specialized company focused solely on eye care, is being recognized for their steadfast commitment to bringing innovation to the field of glaucoma. “We are delighted to have an opportunity to highlight the Santen team and their work serving unmet patient needs through their development of innovative solutions to treat glaucoma and improve the quality of life for patients around the world,” said Brunner. Peter Sallstig, MD, MBA, the Global Head of Santen’s Product Development Division and the Chief Medical Officer will accept the award on behalf of Santen.

“Santen is extremely proud and honored to receive this prestigious award. Our team is guided by a passion for bringing innovation to eye care and contributing to the well-being of patients and their families worldwide. It has been a great pleasure to partner with Glaucoma Research over the past 20 years and support their many patient education and research initiatives,” said Dr. Sallstig.

“Santen aspires to create a world where each person can live their happiest life through the best vision experience and we will continue to help reduce the loss of social and economic opportunities resulting from eye conditions by providing solutions in ophthalmology, by promoting people to pursue eye wellness and by creating a society that is inclusive regardless of visual impairment,” Dr. Sallstig added.

The Annual Gala launches Glaucoma 360, a unique series of events held at the historic Westin St. Francis Hotel that includes the New Horizons Forum, a full-day meeting dedicated to innovations in glaucoma therapy and concludes with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. Mr. Brunner added, “Santen has been a generous supporter of Glaucoma 360 since our very first meeting in 2012 and has continued to partner with Glaucoma Research Foundation to help advance our mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. We are pleased that Dr. Sallstig and many Santen team members will join us for this special evening.”

All proceeds from Glaucoma 360 support Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and education programs. To learn more about the February 2–4, 2023, events or to register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated to its mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. The Foundation has a proven track record of pioneering, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to 3 million visitors annually.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

As a specialized company dedicated to eye health, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices, and its products now reach patients in more than 60 countries and regions. Toward realizing “WORLD VISION” (Happiness with Vision), the world Santen ultimately aspires to achieve, as a “Social Innovator,” Santen aims to reduce the social and economic opportunity loss of people around the world caused by eye diseases and defects by orchestrating and mobilizing key technologies and players around the world. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured more than 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen’s websites: www.santenusa.com (North American headquarters) and www.santen.com (Japan headquarters).

# # #