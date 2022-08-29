Abstract: The olfactory epithelium (OE) is a specialized neuroepithelium that is replenished by two stem cell populations: globose basal cells (GBCs) and horizontal basal cells (HBCs). Previous work indicated that HBCs contain primary cilia, organelles that mediate Hedgehog (HH) pathway activity. However, a role for HH signaling in HBCs has not been investigated. We find that GLI2 and GLI3, transcriptional effectors of the HH pathway, are expressed in HBCs in the adult OE and that their expression expands following injury. Further, Gli2-expressing descendants contribute to all major OE cell types during OE regeneration. HBC-specific expression of constitutively active GLI2 drives inappropriate HBC proliferation, alters HBC identity, and culminates in a failure of HBCs to differentiate into olfactory sensory neurons (OSNs) following injury. HBC-specific deletion of endogenous Gli2 and Gli3 results in decreased HBCs and OSNs following OE injury. These data identify GLI2 and GLI3 as key regulators of HBC-mediated OE regeneration.