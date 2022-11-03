Research Alert

Newswise — Glioblastomas are lethal malignancies that possess a rapidly evolving microenvironment containing necrotic/hypoxic areas, aberrant microvasculature, and glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs) that promote tumor growth, recurrence, and treatment resistance. Chen et al. find that GSCs drive integrated epigenetic and metabolic control of angiogenesis via histamine and propose antihistamines as potential therapies.

