Newswise — Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has affected not only individual lives but also the world and global systems, both natural and human-made. Besides millions of deaths and environmental challenges, the rapid spread of the infection and its very high socioeconomic impact have affected healthcare, economic status and wealth, and mental health across the globe. To better appreciate the pandemic's influence, multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches are needed. In this chapter, world-leading scientists from different backgrounds share collectively their views about the pandemic's footprint and discuss challenges that face the international community.

Journal Link: PubMed: National Library of Medicine

