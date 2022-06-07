Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—June 7, 2022—Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, announced today the publication of guidance regarding the establishment or improvement of deliberative processes for health technology assessment (HTA). The report, “Designing and Implementing Deliberative Processes for Health Technology Assessment: A Good Practices Report of a Joint HTAi/ISPOR Task Force,” will be copublished in June 2022 in the International Journal of Technology Assessment in Health Care and Value in Health.

“There has been a lack of clear consensus on what constitutes ‘deliberation’ or ‘deliberative processes’ from a comprehensive HTA perspective,” said lead author Wija Oortwijn, MSc, PhD, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. “This lack of guidance has created the need for consensus international good practices. As part of its mission to improve decision making for health globally, ISPOR is collaborating with HTAi, another global, nonprofit, scientific and professional society with HTA expertise and experience to address this gap in global decision making. Together, these organizations formed the Joint HTAi/ISPOR Deliberative Processes for HTA Task Force.”

Because there has previously been no widely recognized definition of a “deliberative” process for HTA, the first goal of the Task Force was to develop the following definitions:

Deliberation in HTA is the informed and critical examination of an issue and the weighing of arguments and evidence to guide a subsequent decision.

A deliberative process for HTA consists of procedures, activities, and events that support deliberation in HTA.

The report goes on to provide guidance and an accompanying checklist for (1) developing the governance and structure of an HTA program, and (2) informing how the various stages of an HTA process might be managed using deliberation. The guidance and the checklist contain a series of questions grouped by 6 phases of a model deliberative process:

Phase I. Determining the need for a deliberative process

Phase II. Preparing for a deliberative process

Phase III. Conducting a deliberative process

Phase IV. Supporting a deliberate process

Phase V. Development and communication of the outputs of deliberation

Phase VI. Monitoring and evaluation

Answers to the questions within each phase represent a minimum set of considerations and design features that are required in order to qualify a process as deliberative. The checklist is not intended as a scoring rubric but rather allows users to more readily scrutinize whether improvements can be made. The guidance and checklist are offered as practical tools for those wishing to establish or improve deliberative processes for HTA that are fit for local contexts. The tools can also be used for independent scrutiny of deliberative processes.

“Because deliberative processes for HTA are rarely seen in actual operation, we encourage colleagues that use the guidance and checklist—or have recently implemented a deliberative process—to share their experiences with us,” said Dr Oortwijn. “We will use this information to further optimize the guidance and accompanying checklist and to inform future activities of the Task Force.”

