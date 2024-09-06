Newswise — NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, September 6, 2024 – The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and the European Network for Cancer Immunotherapy (ENCI) are hosting the Eighth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON24), taking place September 8-11, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

CICON24 is an unparalleled event in cancer immunology, bringing together the world’s leading experts to explore groundbreaking research and innovations that are reshaping the future of cancer treatment. Keynote speaker Cathy Wu, MD, from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will unveil cutting-edge advancements in personalized cancer vaccines, while esteemed leaders like Elizabeth Jaffee, MD, from Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Dana Pe’er, PhD, from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will dive deep into neoadjuvant immunotherapy and multiomic data analysis. Pe’er will also lead a pivotal panel on how new tools and technologies are driving immuno-oncology breakthroughs and the challenges to implementing them.

Attendees will experience a rich program of transformative science, featuring proffered talks, plenaries, and poster sessions. Pioneers like Luis Diaz, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Wolf Hervé Fridman, MD, from Cordeliers Research Center, Paris, will discuss innovative approaches to making pancreatic cancer immune-responsive and the critical role of tertiary lymphoid aggregates in anti-cancer immunity. CICON24’s diverse agenda covers topics ranging from metabolic pathways to the impact of diet and the microbiome on cancer treatment, offering something for everyone.

Beyond the science, CICON24 provides unparalleled opportunities to network with top researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders from across the globe. Whether you're building your career as a postdoctoral fellow or a seasoned cancer researcher, this conference is your chance to form collaborations and spark ideas that could drive the next major breakthrough in cancer immunotherapy. Join us in National Harbor and be part of a global movement translating science into survival.

