Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, January 25, 2023 - The North American Plant Phenotyping Network (NAPPN), a partner of the International Plant Phenotyping Network (IPPN), will host its annual conference at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center February 13–17. The conference is the largest of its kind and aims to bring together experts from a wide range of disciplines to build knowledge and community to advance North American research in plant phenotyping and precision agriculture.

The conference will feature a diverse set of speakers and topics, scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking sessions designed to include a variety of career stages and disciplines.

“Plant phenotyping is a highly interdisciplinary field that aims to revolutionize plant and agricultural research and crop production systems,” said Noah Fahlgren, Director of the Danforth Center’s Data Science Facility. “Broadly speaking, these advances are possible when phenotyping allows us to see plant structures or responses to the environment that are otherwise hidden or difficult to measure.” Phenotyping is a cutting-edge technology with the potential to open new doors in the world of plant research. The NAPPN conference is helping to build a community of experts around this technology, increasing the number of researchers who are able to take full advantage of its potential.

“Each year, attendees of the annual NAPPN conference have the opportunity to see plant phenotyping infrastructure and community resources firsthand,” Fahlgren said. “This year, we are excited that we get to showcase the fantastic community in and around the Danforth Center.”

Those interested in attending the conference can learn more and register on the NAPPN’s website. The event is open to the public and offers both virtual and in-person attendance options. The deadlines to register for in-person and virtual attendance are February 1 and February 10, respectively.

