Biography :

Dr. Patel serves the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Global Mental Health Fellow and is a professor of clinical psychology at Palo Alto University (PAU), which is dedicated to addressing pressing and emerging issues through research and training in the fields of psychology and counseling. Dr. Patel’s research uses a community partnership approach to address mental health disparities among immigrant families, and in settings with limited mental health infrastructure. The Global Mental Health Fellowship is a one-year opportunity for a psychologist to contribute to the work of the World Health Organization in the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

Quote :“For English-language learners, if you’re not having those casual, informal, low-stakes opportunities to practice English, you’re really at a disadvantage,” said Dr. Sita Patel, a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University who studies the emotional health of immigrant youth.