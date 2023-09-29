Desai Sethi Urology Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine will host its second annual, in-person Urology on the Beach meeting, January 19 to 21, 2024, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

The 2024 agenda features a growing list of speakers from respected academic centers worldwide, said conference chair Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute (DSUI) and chair of urology at the Miller School.

“We are carving a niche among global urology conferences by providing highly relevant content by distinguished speakers in an environment that is conducive for one-on-one interactions and networking,” Dr. Parekh said. “In 2024, we’re building on the theme, adding an interactive surgical theater.”

The Evolving Field of Urology

Urology on the Beach Course Director Raveen Syan, M.D., said the inaugural meeting’s success is driving the organization to exceed expectations in ’24.

“Next year’s agenda features novel topics focusing on what’s new and evolving in urology, as well as a surgical theater, where attendees can see and discuss complex cases, new procedures and new techniques,” said Dr. Syan, assistant professor of clinical urology at DSUI and of female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at the Miller School.

The upcoming Urology on the Beach will also include hands-on courses, said Course Director Bruno Nahar, M.D., assistant professor of urologic oncology and Eric and Elizabeth Feder Endowed Chair in Urologic Oncology Research at DSUI.

“In 2024, we will offer hands-on courses, including one on the novel transperineal biopsy (prostate biopsy). The hands-on courses offer a one-on-one experience with a proctor or an attending, which is great for trainees and experienced urologists, alike, who want to learn new technologies,” Dr. Nahar said.

Creating a Urologic Community

Unlike large urology meetings, where one-on-one interaction and networking are difficult, if not impossible, for many who attend, Urology on the Beach is a unique blend of knowledge sharing and intimacy.

“This creates a collegial, comprehensive learning experience from experts all over the world,” Dr. Nahar said. “We want to create a urology community, where we talk and learn from one another.”

DSUI faculty will moderate sessions and present their research throughout the three-day event. Confirmed speakers include urology experts from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Fox Chase Cancer Center, UT Southwestern, UCLA, New York University, Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai, Vanderbilt University, University of Washington, Stanford University, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, India, and other centers.

Those speakers will present on the range of urology subspecialties, including andrology, endourology, reconstructive urology, oncology and female urology. Continuing medical education (CME) credits are available.

“We encourage attendees to bring their families and enjoy the weekend at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. After all, it’s a great time of the year in Miami, and our aim is to create an environment of learning and fun,” Dr. Nahar said. “Urology on the Beach is a urologic community of not only the most respected physician-scientists in the field of urology, but also trainees, fellows, residents and advanced practice providers.”

DSUI’s commitment to hosting an annual conference of this magnitude shows it is a growing national presence and leader in education, according to Dr. Syan.

“The networking opportunities are unprecedented for me as a clinician and researcher,” Dr. Syan said. “Networking is probably what sets us apart, where we seek to collaborate with other urology departments in interesting areas of research and study.”