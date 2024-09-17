Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024-- The Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) is pleased to announce the introduction of Sage AI™ , a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that accurately answers any open-ended ultrasound-related question, anytime, anywhere, in nearly any language.

The ability to ask and receive on-demand, validated, trustworthy answers drawn from the collective knowledge of the world's leading community of expert POCUS educators is a significant step forward for point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) education worldwide.

Sage AITM is another important tool in GUSI's scanHub TM training platform which helps bring healthcare practitioners to competency with POCUS across a wide range of medical specialties.

"Sage AITM is a groundbreaking new tool that will catalyze global POCUS adoption. The ability to receive vetted, trustable answers in real-time enables healthcare providers to make better informed, more accurate and timely diagnoses, which inevitably leads to better patient outcomes," said Dr. Kevin Bergman and Dr. Mena Ramos , co-CEO's of GUSI.

All Sage answers are fully referenced, and are accompanied by ultrasound images and video clips drawn from GUSI's extensive Pathology library. In addition, Sage's ability to answer questions in over 80 languages is democratizing POCUS knowledge on a global basis.

"As a clinician who utilizes POCUS in varied clinical settings, both in high and very low resource areas, what is common to my practice is the need for evidence-based information to inform my management of patient care. Sage AI bridges that gap in all settings, and offers me the confidence as a provider and teacher that what we are propagating forward in the world of POCUS is sound and transformative for the patient."

- Dr. Beryl Greywoode , Director of General Pediatrics Point of Care Ultrasound and Attending Physician at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania

Sage AITM leverages GUSI's proprietary library of educational assets including thousands of hours of course materials, videos, images, teaching sessions and more. To ensure the comprehensiveness, validity, and evidence-based impartiality of the responses, GUSI has incorporated a carefully curated list of the world's most respected and recognized knowledge sources in the POCUS domain. By providing links to these original sources, GUSI assures learners that the information they receive is accurate, trustworthy and actionable.

"The Sage AI tool for point-of-care ultrasound is an invaluable resource, offering 24/7 access to reliable information and answers to questions as they arise. Its ability to quickly provide relevant ultrasound images tailored to the learning needs of the moment has greatly enhanced the efficiency and depth of learning for both students and clinicians alike."

- Dr. Paul Bornemann MD RMSK RPVI , Editor of the textbook Ultrasound for Primary Care; Director of Ultrasound and Procedural Education at Lexington Medical Center, Graduate Medical Education; Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia, SC.

Sage AITM is currently available free of charge for all registered users of globalultrasoundinstitute.com

About Global Ultrasound Institute:

Global Ultrasound Institute stands at the forefront of point-of-care ultrasound, providing wraparound education, training, AI, and administrative software tools to healthcare providers and health systems globally to lower barriers to POCUS adoption and implementation. GUSI has trained over 14,000 healthcare practitioners in over 60 countries. GUSI is working to create a better world in which every healthcare practitioner is empowered to offer a rapid, reliable, accurate ultrasound-enabled diagnosis directly at the point-of-care, for any patient, anywhere.

For more information about the Sage AI™ or any of GUSI services, please visit https://globalultrasoundinstitute.com/

Media Contact:

Bill Quell

Marketing Director

[email protected]

https://globalultrasoundinstitute.com

Contact:

Dr. Kevin Bergman , Co-Founder, co-CEO, Global Ultrasound Institute

Dr. Mena Ramos , Co-Founder, co-CEO, Global Ultrasound Institute