SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2024 -- The Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) is proud to announce the launch of the GUSI Fellowships Platform , an innovative online platform designed to empower learners around the world to achieve confidence and competency in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS). With a holistic, device-independent approach that includes comprehensive evidence-based education, personalized mentorship from world-class POCUS educators, detailed scan review feedback, quantitative assessments, and CME certification, GUSI is setting a new standard in POCUS education.

"GUSI's online didactics are the best that I have seen. And what I like most about the fellowship were the 1:1 sessions and being able to interact with GUSI expert faculty who have many years of experience in POCUS. And you get to pick their brains and they get to instruct you 1:1. I have used the training I received from GUSI to do much more POCUS clinically and further impact my patients lives."

Dr. James Wilcox,

Assistant POCUS Director, Indiana University School of Medicine

Adjunct Professor and Assistant Professor of Medicine

"Our mission at GUSI is to democratize access to high-quality ultrasound training," said Dr. Kevin Bergman and Dr. Mena Ramos , Co-CEOs of Global Ultrasound Institute. "The GUSI Fellowships Platform enables learners from diverse backgrounds to enhance their skills in a supportive, flexible environment, making it easier than ever to reach their POCUS goals."

With training options covering 38 different scan types, learners can expect personalized 1:1 mentorship with expert POCUS educators who provide timely feedback on practice scans.

"The GUSI fellowship mentors are the best: patient, kind, knowledgeable, experienced, and supportive. GUSI provided education in the areas I wanted and needed to obtain and in my home/office environment not requiring multiple trips around the country. It is not just the way course work is presented - learning is made easier by the support provided to each student."

Dr. Glenda Patterson

Core Faculty, University of Arkansas Northwest Internal Medicine Residency

Physician, Veterans Health Care of the Ozarks

Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, and Critical Care Medicine

The GUSI Fellowships Platform features a scalable software system designed to monitor and track performance, ensuring learners can effectively measure their progress.

GUSI understands the challenges faced by healthcare professionals seeking to enhance their ultrasound skills amid demanding schedules. GUSI addresses these concerns with flexible scheduling options, allowing learners to progress at their own pace while balancing their professional and personal commitments. This adaptability and virtual experience is crucial for fostering a culture of continuous learning and skill development.

"I went from not being able to hold the probe to someone who can scan and diagnosing and finding pathologies. I worked with Dr. Milne-Price and she was amazing! She sharpened my skills and we did sessions of live scanning over Zoom. I feel confident in my skills now to scan on my own."

Dr. Dalea Al-Hawarri

Faculty, Bryn Mawr Family Medicine Residency

As healthcare continues to evolve, the demand for proficient ultrasound practitioners has never been greater. GUSI is not only committed to providing exceptional education but also aims to inspire a new generation of healthcare professionals who can leverage POCUS to improve patient outcomes globally. Join us in this exciting journey towards excellence in ultrasound practice.

For more information on GUSI Fellowships and to start your journey toward ultrasound proficiency, visit https://globalultrasoundinstitute.com/ .

About Global Ultrasound Institute:

Global Ultrasound Institute stands at the forefront of point-of-care ultrasound, providing wraparound education, training, AI, and administrative software tools to healthcare providers and health systems globally to lower barriers to POCUS adoption and implementation. GUSI has trained over 14,000 healthcare practitioners in over 60 countries. GUSI is working to create a better world in which every healthcare practitioner is empowered to offer a rapid, reliable, accurate ultrasound-enabled diagnosis directly at the point-of-care, for any patient, anywhere.

For more information about GUSI Fellowships or any of GUSI services, please visit https://globalultrasoundinstitute.com/

