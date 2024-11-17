Newswise — ATLANTA—Nov. 18, 2024—Globus, the de facto standard platform for secure, reliable research data management and computation, introduced new product capabilities over recent months that enable researchers to further accelerate and transform scientific discovery.

Researchers can now fully automate data pipelines, and utilize powerful, specialized computer systems to enable AI, HPC and robotics, and run automated labs of the future. And with Globus multi-user Compute, system administrators can deliver function-as-a-service (FaaS) on their systems. This means researchers can access diverse remote computing resources to run analyses in near real-time, or access specialized hardware to train their AI/ML models.

Globus also recently introduced new platform services for users to create data repositories and a portal framework that simplifies data sharing and publication. Researchers can now easily meet funding agency data sharing mandates without the need for custom software development and costly infrastructure. Users can choose to rapidly deploy a fully functional, serverless data portal with powerful search capabilities using just a GitHUb account, or build and operate an extensible science gateway or data commons using the Globus Django portal framework.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be in technology serving the scientific community”, says Rachana Ananthakrishnan, executive director and head of products at Globus. “It’s deeply gratifying to see how the Globus platform increasingly simplifies the use of advanced cyberinfrastructure, allowing researchers to focus on new scientific discoveries across so many science domains.”

About Globus

Globus is a data management and computation platform used by leading non-profit and commercial research organizations, national laboratories, and government facilities worldwide. Operated by the University of Chicago, the Globus data management service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, remote computation and automation throughout the research lifecycle. The Globus platform supports access to all types of storage systems and diverse computing resources, from lab servers and campus clusters to cloud and supercomputing environments. Globus connects more than 50,000 organizations in over 80 countries.