Newswise — BOSTON, December 10, 2024—We are excited to announce that Globus has joined the Internet2 NET+ Cloud Services program, a community-driven initiative aimed at advancing the adoption of cloud services in research and higher education. With the NET+ Globus service, Internet2 higher education members now have a streamlined way to access advanced Globus capabilities for managing research data and computation. The facilitation agreement between Internet2 and Globus gives higher education members a unique opportunity to more rapidly deploy and adopt Globus at their institutions.

The NET+ Globus service offering enables users to choose from a set of customizable subscription bundles that include all Globus premium features, along with a variety of storage connectors. Institutions can use these products to manage data on diverse cloud storage systems and to migrate between cloud storage systems. Globus allows subscribers to easily share data with collaborators across campus or at other institutions from any cloud storage system through a single, consistent interface, without navigating the complexities of each storage vendor’s infrastructure.

“This new chapter with Globus as a NET+ service builds on its long-standing ties to the Internet2 and InCommon communities — connecting researchers and enabling trusted collaboration,” said Kevin Morooney, vice president of trust and identity and NET+ programs, Internet2. “We extend our thanks to the more than 60 community institutions whose contributions were instrumental in this effort. Adding Globus to the NET+ cloud portfolio strengthens our shared commitment to advancing global research through community-driven and community-tailored cloud storage solutions.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the NET+ Cloud Service program,” says Vas Vasiliadis, Globus chief customer officer. “Our mission at Globus is to deliver advanced cyberinfrastructure to every researcher, and this partnership will enable us to greatly increase adoption within the higher ed community and beyond. NET+ Globus makes it even easier for Internet2 higher education members to access the platform’s cloud data management capabilities, and streamlines the procurement process through a community validated agreement.”

About Globus

Globus is a data management and compute platform used by leading non-profit and commercial research organizations, national laboratories, and government facilities worldwide. Operated by the University of Chicago, the Globus data management service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, remote computation and automation throughout the research lifecycle. The Globus platform supports access to all types of storage systems and diverse computing resources, from lab servers and campus clusters to cloud and supercomputing environments. Globus connects more than 50,000 organizations in over 80 countries.

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation’s leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 336 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 64 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2’s core infrastructure components include the nation’s largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu.