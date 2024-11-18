Newswise — ATLANTA—Nov. 18, 2024 — Globus has been recognized in the 21st edition of the HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2024 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC24), in Atlanta, Georgia. The list of winners was revealed at the SC24 HPCwire booth, as well as on the HPCwire website:

Globus received the following honors:

Readers’ Choice: Best HPC in the Cloud (use case)

Globus enabled near real-time data analysis at Argonne National Laboratory by connecting instruments at the Advanced Photon Source (APS) with supercomputers at the Advanced Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF). This automated pipeline allows scientists to adjust experiments on the fly, potentially accelerating scientific breakthroughs by delivering rapid results while researchers still have facility access.

Editors’ Choice: Best Use of HPC in the Physical Science

Globus, together with, a broad coalition of collaborators, including Argonne National Laboratory, UChicago, U. of Illinois, NCSA, and the University of Minnesota were awarded Editors’ Choice for Best Use of HPC in the Physical Sciences. The Globus platform was used for data management to develop a physics-informed transformer model to predict gravitational wave evolution for spinning binary black hole mergers, including higher-order modes. This AI approach dramatically reduces simulation time from days to seconds, handling terabyte-scale datasets with high accuracy.

Editors’ Choice: Best HPC Response to a Societal Plight

The Open Science Platform (OSPREY) aims to enhance pandemic response by enabling health officials to utilize HPC resources and data-driven decision-making. With support from Argonne National Lab and the University of Chicago, researchers used Globus, Parsl and EMEWS, to integrate automated workflows, for data curation, and model management to facilitate rapid collaboration and development during health crises.

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis. “This year, as we celebrate HPCwire’s 35th anniversary covering HPC and SC, and as we are at the advent of an HPC-led AI transformation, the 2024 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards certainly reflect these exciting events,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire. “Throughout the world, we see grand challenge problems that can only be explored and solved because of HPC, now aided by AI. Rarely do these accomplishments come to light, much less are they recognized for their contribution to society.”

“It’s exciting to see Globus recognized for its contributions to these achievements”, said Ian Foster, Globus co-founder, distinguished fellow and senior scientist at Argonne National Laboratory and professor at the University of Chicago. ”Recent advances in research technology are enabling new scientific breakthroughs which just a short time ago seemed impossible.”

About Globus

Globus is a data management and compute platform used by leading non-profit and commercial research organizations, national laboratories, and government facilities worldwide. Operated by the University of Chicago, the Globus data management service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, remote computation and automation throughout the research lifecycle. The Globus platform supports access to all types of storage systems and diverse computing resources, from lab servers and campus clusters to cloud and supercomputing environments. Globus connects more than 50,000 organizations in over 80 countries.

About HPCwire

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology, and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com.