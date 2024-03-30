GIORDANO: “A SMALL REDEMPTION FOR A LAND INJURED BY POLLUTERS. WE WILL NOT LET DOWN OUR GUARD AFTER COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF THE PELLINI GROUP, ONE OF THE WORST POLLUTERS IN iTALY.”

Newswise — Venice rewards the work of the Italian American scientist Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., President and Founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) at Temple University, and Professor of Anatomy and Pathological Histology of the University of Siena, for having demonstrated the correlation between health and pollution, especially in Campania with the Terra dei Fuochi. The region of southern Italy earned the infamous description, which translates as “Land of Fires,” for the rampant illegal dumping of toxic waste and the subsequent rise in disease among Italians exposed to pollution.

The Golden Lion for Legality was awarded to Giordano as the father of the research that demonstrated the connection between the illicit landfilling of waste and tumor pathologies in Campania.

The award represents recognition for scientific research on cancer and for the courage to have revealed the links between waste management, controlled by the Camorra, and the incidence of cancer in the Campania region.

The presentation of the prize takes place a few hours after the filing of the Supreme Court ruling which released the entire assets confiscated from the members of the Pellini family, convicted of environmental crimes and held responsible for the environmental disaster that Professor Giordano fought and continues to fight.

The anti-mafia magistrate Catello Maresca, now president of the legality section of the Golden Lion award in Venice, proposed the recognition to the jury of the Venice grand prize. He was responsible for many investigations against the Casalesi clan who poisoned the lands between Naples and Caserta.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

