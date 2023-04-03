Newswise — CARMEL, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the dermatology practice of Christopher M. Barnard, MD located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. The new partnership expands the GSD footprint to include 27 locations across the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Coast, and California's Central Valley and Sacramento Valley.

Dr. Barnard has run Barnard Dermatology since 1995, a premier practice located on the Monterey Peninsula, where he specializes in medical and surgical dermatology. He actively holds an academic appointment as an Associate Clinical Professor at Stanford University where he has taught since 1994.

Dr. Barnard is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology. He serves on the Board of CalDerm, the California Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, where he acts as representative for the California Medical Board. He actively engages in legislative and regulatory issues that impact Dermatology and the private practice of medicine.

Dr. Barnard also remains active in research and development for dermatology. He maintains a passion for telemedicine, primarily teledermatology, and remains active in their development as the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Executive Officer of Connections 365.

Dr. Barnard's clinic is located at 100 Clock Tower Pl Ste 250, Carmel, CA near the Carmel Mission Inn and not far from Carmel River State Beach.

GSD offers 26 convenient locations throughout the Bay Area, Central Valley, Central Coast, and Sacramento Valley and accepts most forms of insurance.

"We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest quality, patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology said.

To learn more about Golden State Dermatology, and its partnership with The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery, please visit GoldenStateDermatology.com.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with 27 locations and 60+ providers in California.

GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/ partnership-opportunities.