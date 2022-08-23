Abstract: The ability of stem cells to switch between quiescent and proliferative states is crucial for maintaining tissue homeostasis and regeneration. In Drosophila, quiescent neural stem cells (qNSCs) extend a primary protrusion, which is removed prior to NSC reactivation. Here, we have unravelled that qNSC protrusions can be regenerated upon injury. This regeneration process relies on the Golgi apparatus which acts as the major acentrosomal microtubule-organizing centre in qNSCs. A Golgi-resident GTPase Arf1 and its guanine-nucleotide exchange factor Sec71 promote NSC reactivation and regeneration via the regulation of microtubule growth. Arf1 physically associates with its new effector Mini Spindles (Msps)/XMAP215, a microtubule polymerase. Finally, Arf1 functions upstream of Msps to target the cell-adhesion molecule E-cadherin to NSC-neuropil contact sites during NSC reactivation. Our findings have established Drosophila qNSCs as a new regeneration model and identified a novel Arf1/Sec71-Msps pathway in the regulation of microtubule growth and NSC reactivation.