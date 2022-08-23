Abstract: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M22-1460

The Good Publication Practice (GPP) guidelines comprised of recommendations for publishing company-sponsored biomedical research have been updated for 2022. According to the authors, these guidelines are important because they include guidance on transparency and accountability, two increasingly high priorities for company-sponsored research. The guidelines are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Created by a team of researchers for the International Society for Medical Publication Professionals (ISMPP), the GPP guidelines apply to publications of biomedical research conducted by or in collaboration with companies or company sponsors. Publications may include peer-reviewed or peer-oriented biomedical publications, such as manuscripts, meeting presentations, posters, and abstracts, as well as enhanced content, such as plain-language summaries. For all of those areas, the GPP guidelines provide detailed recommendations related to ethics; research and data integrity; transparency; inclusivity; and authorship, contributorship, and accountability. The 2022 GPP guidelines represent a continuation of prior work to establish and refine the concept of good publication practice. A table provides a detailed list of changes and where to find them in the document.