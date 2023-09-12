With the Google antitrust trial under way, economist and research professor Kislaya Prasad at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to comment on what’s widely regarded as the most significant challenge to big tech in the modern internet era.

Prasad’s principal research focus is on the computability and complexity of individual decisions and economic equilibrium, innovation and diffusion of technology, and social influences on economic behavior. He accordingly can address implications of the U.S. government accusing Google of illegally protecting its internet search monopoly, while the tech giant pays billions of dollars to Apple and other mobile phone manufacturers to be the default search engine on their products.

Prasad also is Academic Director of UMD’s Center for Global Business and a Brookings Institution guest scholar.