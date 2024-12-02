Newswise — University of Illinois Chicago undergraduate students — in any field of study — will have the opportunity to develop their data and artificial intelligence skills thanks to a $1 million award from Google.org.

The award will support UIC’s new Data + AI program, scheduled to launch in a pilot phase during the 2025-26 academic year. Students in the program will start with a specialized course developed by UIC faculty in collaboration with industry leaders, followed by experiential learning. Beyond building students’ technical fluency, the program will focus on ethical reasoning and professional mentorship.

The data and AI fluency initiative is part of UIC’s commitment to providing undergraduate students — regardless of their area of study — with essential opportunities to gain practical, real-world experience while on campus and to prepare for successful careers.

“The data science revolution, including artificial intelligence, calls us to provide state-of-the-art learning opportunities for UIC students,” UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda said. “This award from Google.org will enable our students to develop AI skills and competencies across diverse disciplines and prepare them to compete globally in today’s rapidly evolving, technology-driven workforce. At UIC, we are committed to ensuring that society broadly benefits from the data science revolution — a goal we share with Google.org.”

With support from Google.org, the Data + AI program will offer any interested undergraduate student the chance to engage with data and AI concepts tailored to various interests. By expanding access to experiential learning opportunities, the program aims to enhance students’ career readiness and ensure they learn the industry-relevant skills employers value.

“The rapid advancement and widespread use of technology, especially in the field of applied data and AI, is having a profound impact on our lives. This transformation will inevitably lead to a shift in the skills needed to succeed in both academic and professional environments,” said Jessica Holberg, Google.org partnerships and outreach lead in Chicago. “Google.org is proud to support the University of Illinois Chicago, which is at the forefront of preparing its students to thrive in this new landscape.”

Amita Shetty, director of UIC’s Break Through Tech Chicago, a national initiative to achieve gender equality in technology fields, will transition from her current role to lead the new program.

According to Shetty, Data + AI at UIC will equip undergraduate students with the critical skills they need to succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world and enable more students from diverse backgrounds to be part of the next generation of innovators.

“AI is transforming industries, and when guided by diverse talent, it can drive meaningful societal change,” Shetty said. “UIC is uniquely positioned through its scale, diverse disciplines and strong ties to Chicago’s organizations to prepare students for responsible leadership in this transformative era.”