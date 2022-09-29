Newswise — MELROSE PARK, IL –The Gottlieb Center for Fitness is set to reopen on October 1. After closing during the pandemic, the fitness center was remodeled to bring new and improved facilities to members.



The Gottlieb Center for Fitness is a 55,000 square foot facility with two pools, an indoor cushioned track, extensive cardio and strength equipment, exercise studios and basketball court. Members will also enjoy a lineup of group exercise and aquatics classes aimed to serve all fitness levels to encourage an active, healthy lifestyle. Located next to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, the center features convenient hours, personal training and fitness programs.



Members can sign up for classes and attend walking clubs and member socials. Full membership information is available on the Loyola Medicine website, and those interested in purchasing a membership can call 708-538-5790.



"We're excited to be able to bring the Gottlieb Center for Fitness back to the community," said Gottlieb Memorial Hospital president Elizabeth Early. "We hope the new and improved facilities and programs will provide members with the resources they need to achieve their health and wellness goals."



The facility is located at 551 W. North Avenue, Entrance #7, Melrose Park. The fitness center will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 am to 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm. Free parking is available onsite.



Learn more at https://www.loyolamedicine.org/gottlieb-center-for-fitness/

###

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 125 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.