Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL — Gottlieb Memorial Hospital recently unveiled the $1.1 million renovation of their 3 West Patient Care unit with a ribbon cutting and unit tours. The renovation was made possible with gifts of $1 million from the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Foundation and $100,000 from the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for the 3 West patient unit.

"The renovation of the 3W unit would not have been possible without the funding from the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Auxiliary," said Elizabeth Early, president of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. "This will be a much needed change for the comfort and care of our patients and families at Gottlieb."

The 3 West unit was the last of the medical surgical units at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital to be refreshed in recent years. The unit was the primary COVID unit during the pandemic and has been a thriving patient care unit since. The upgraded space is brighter and more comfortable, which assists in improving patient experience and creating a more relaxed environment for visitors.

"This hospital was a labor of love for my grandparents, parents and entire family, and has continued to be important to me and the next generation of Gottlieb families," said Jack Weinberg, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital board chairman who spearheaded the donation. Gottlieb Memorial Hospital was founded in 1961 by community leaders, including Jack’s grandparents David and Dorothy Gottlieb, who lived in Oak Park, and raised $4 million to start the hospital, including their personal $750,000 gift. Jack’s parents, Marjorie and Judd Weinberg, and uncle, Alvin Gottlieb, were founding members of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital's board.

"We appreciate the Gottlieb Foundation Board, the Auxiliary, Jack Weinberg and the Weinberg-Gottlieb family's longstanding partnership and generosity," said Shawn Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "Together, we are able to provide exceptional care to patients we have the privilege of serving."

