Newswise — Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, appointed a new President of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

Dr. Paul C. Hébert will serve as the President of the CIHR for a five-year term, effective January 2, 2025. A proud Acadian, and fluently bilingual, Dr. Hébert is currently a Clinical Scientist at the Bruyère Health Research Institute as well as a practicing palliative care and former critical care physician. He is a professor at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine and previously at the Université de Montréal. Dr. Hébert served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Medical Association Journal, Chief Medical Officer for the Canadian Red Cross and chaired the Canadian Critical Care Trials Group, an internationally regarded critical care research network. He is internationally recognized for his critical care research in both adults and children and more recently in palliative care, aging in place, and long term care.

Dr. Hébert is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences and a recipient of a number of awards, including the Landsteiner-Alter Award for his groundbreaking work in transfusion medicine. Throughout his career, Dr. Hébert has had a number of roles at the CIHR.

The Minister extends his thanks to Catherine MacLeod and Dr. Tammy Clifford for their leadership following Dr. Michael J. Strong's retirement in September 2023.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hébert as the new President of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. His knowledge and professional experience in the field of health research and critical care will be an incredible asset to the organization. I would also like to convey my heartfelt thanks to the many individuals who acted in the position for their support and contributions." The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick facts