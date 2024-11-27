Newswise — Avian influenza A(H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, is a viral disease that is typically transmitted between wild birds and poultry but can spread to other birds and mammals. Based on current evidence in Canada, the risk to the general public remains low at this time. Human infection with avian influenza is rare and usually occurs after close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. To date, there has been no evidence of sustained person-to-person spread of the virus in any of the cases identified globally.

Today, the Honorable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced a $5.2 million investment through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), in collaboration with other federal and provincial partners, for 35 research projects that will help Canada prevent, prepare for, recover from, and respond to outbreaks of avian influenza A(H5N1).

This investment supports the ongoing direct action by the Government of Canada to fight the spread of H5N1 and protect Canadians. These projects will enable research on the most time-sensitive evidence gaps and immediate research needs related to the current outbreaks of avian influenza A(H5N1) in animals and the risk of further transmission to human populations. Through the 35 funded projects, research teams will, amongst other areas of study, seek to:

understand how the avian influenza A(H5N1) virus can spread between humans, domestic animals, and wild birds;

assess the safety and effectiveness of medical interventions, such as the use of existing or novel influenza vaccines and therapeutics;

explore the effectiveness of physical and environmental interventions, such as technological health and safety improvements to agricultural and livestock facilities;

develop and test novel strategies for disease detection and monitoring, such as wastewater surveillance; and,

engage with communities with higher risks of exposure to the avian influenza A(H5N1) virus, including in Indigenous communities and rural and agricultural settings, to ensure that Canada’s public health strategy to prevent, contain and mitigate the impacts of avian influenza is inclusive, comprehensive, and sustainable.

This investment reinforces Canada’s ongoing commitment to health security in Canada and around the world to prevent the spread of avian influenza A(H5N1).

“The health of Canadians is our highest priority. Our Government is taking direct action to fight the spread of avian influenza in animals and humans. While the risk to humans remains low, through this federal funding we will build on the critical work to date to contain the spread of avian influenza and mobilize Canadian research expertise to protect Canadians.” The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

“These 35 diverse and complementary research grants, along with the many researchers that will support these efforts, demonstrate Canada’s leadership in pandemic preparedness and readiness to support health research on emerging threats. To this end I would like to congratulate and thank all successful recipients. CIHR looks forward to sharing the results of these important research projects.” Dr. Tammy Clifford

Acting President, CIHR

