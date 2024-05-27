Newswise — GENEVA—The following statement was released by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS):

Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) did not reach consensus on a new agreement or treaty on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. The WHO’s World Health Assembly will consider the outcome when it convenes next week and decide if and how to proceed with the process. All multilateralism requires compromise and agreement, and thinking of the common good for all. Much can be done at the national level, of course, but in an interconnected world of more than 8 billion people, unilateralism will not prevent or help us prepare for and respond to future pandemics. If the governments of the world cannot agree on actions to prevent the next pandemic of zoonotic origin, we and future generations will all pay the price.

