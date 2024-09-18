Newswise — Grafting has long been a cornerstone in agriculture and forestry, allowing for the propagation of desirable plant traits and improved resistance to environmental challenges. Despite its widespread application, grafting still encounters obstacles, including compatibility issues and difficulties in vascular reconnection between scion and rootstock. Overcoming these challenges is essential to maximizing the benefits of grafting, making research into the healing mechanisms crucial for advancing modern agricultural practices.



Conducted by a team from Beijing Forestry University and published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae175) in Horticulture Research on June 20, 2024, the review explores the physiological and molecular processes underlying graft healing. This comprehensive investigation outlines each stage of graft healing, from the initial wound response to the reconnection of vascular tissues, offering valuable insights into the factors that contribute to successful graft formation.



The study identifies critical stages in the graft healing process, including wound responses, cell division, plasmodesmata formation, and vascular reconnection. Phytohormones like auxin and cytokinin are central in regulating cell division and differentiation, promoting new tissue growth at the graft site. Key genes, such as WUSCHEL-related homeobox 4 (WOX4) and Arabidopsis NAC domain-containing protein 071 (ANAC071), are highlighted for their roles in cambial activation and callus formation, facilitating the fusion of scion and rootstock tissues. Plasmodesmata are crucial as they enable the exchange of nutrients, hormones, and genetic information between grafted tissues, supporting coordinated growth and healing. The study also emphasizes the impact of environmental factors like light, temperature, and nutrient levels on graft outcomes. These findings underscore the intricate interplay of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors essential for successful grafting, pointing to innovative ways to enhance grafting techniques and crop resilience.



Lead researcher Dr. Zhong Chen commented, "This research illuminates the complex processes involved in graft healing, highlighting the critical roles of hormonal regulation and molecular signaling. Gaining this understanding not only deepens our knowledge of plant biology but also offers practical applications for refining grafting techniques across a variety of plant species."



The findings have significant implications for agriculture, particularly in improving graft success in crops that are traditionally challenging to propagate. By fine-tuning hormone treatments and selecting compatible graft combinations, growers can enhance graft success rates, boost crop resilience, and develop superior plant varieties. This research sets the stage for future studies focused on optimizing grafting protocols and exploring the genetic factors behind graft compatibility, ultimately advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

