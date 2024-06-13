Abstract

Objective Newswise — To investigate whether childcare support from grandparents and domestic helpers is associated with family well-being in Singapore, with a focus on parent and child psychological well-being as well as the quality of interactions and relationships within the family. Background Research on the implications of childcare support from maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and domestic helpers for family well-being remains a gap in the literature. This involvement could enhance family well-being through instrumental assistance and emotional encouragement in childcare. However, it could also create a negative emotional climate for families if the relationship of the mother with the grandparents or domestic helper is marked by conflict. Method This study used questionnaire data from 615 mother–child dyads from the birth cohort, Growing Up in Singapore Towards healthy Outcomes. The exposure variable was children's caregiving arrangements assessed at child ages 4.5 and 6 years, and the outcome variables were maternal well-being, maternal parenting, and family functioning measured at concurrent assessments, and child well-being assessed at age 10 years. Results Childcare support from maternal grandparents, but not from paternal grandparents or domestic helpers, showed concurrent associations with warmer parenting by mothers at child ages 4.5 and 6 years. Early childcare support from domestic helpers at child age 6 years predicted higher depressive symptoms in children at age 10 years. Conclusion Our findings suggest that childcare support from maternal grandparents, who are most likely to share a close bond and value system with mothers, could be most beneficial for families in Singapore.