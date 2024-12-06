Newswise — Botrytis cinerea, known as gray mold, is a major threat to grapevines worldwide, causing substantial crop losses and diminishing quality, both during growth and post-harvest. With climate change exacerbating these challenges, the need for disease-resistant grape cultivars has never been more urgent. Understanding the genetic interactions between the pathogen and the vine is crucial to developing crops that can withstand such attacks. Based on these challenges, further research is needed to explore advanced genetic interventions that can enhance grapevine immunity to this persistent threat.



In a new study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae182) published in Horticulture Research on July 10, 2024, researchers from Nanjing Forestry University and Northwest A&F University have made significant progress in using CRISPR/Cas9 technology to bolster grapevine resistance to Botrytis cinerea. This pioneering study offers a deep dive into the mechanisms behind the vine’s immune response and identifies crucial genes that could help breed more resilient grape varieties. By utilizing precise genetic editing, the researchers aim to produce non-transgenic grapevines that are better equipped to fight off gray mold, a major challenge in global grape production.



This research provides an intricate look at how Botrytis cinerea infects grapevines, outlining its transition from a biotrophic phase (where the pathogen relies on living tissue) to a necrotrophic phase (where it kills the tissue it infects). A pivotal aspect of the study is the identification of key genes that govern the vine’s resistance or susceptibility to the pathogen. These findings open up new avenues for developing grape varieties that can naturally resist the disease without relying on chemical treatments. The use of CRISPR/Cas9 technology in the study enables precise alterations to these resistance-related genes, creating genetically modified grapevines that enhance the plant’s ability to fight off gray mold. This method, which avoids traditional transgenic approaches, presents a more sustainable way to improve crops without the environmental and ethical concerns that often accompany genetic modification. The results of this research could revolutionize grape breeding and, more broadly, agricultural practices aimed at combating plant diseases.



Dr. Ben Fan, the lead author of the study, emphasizes the significance of the findings, saying, “Our research marks a major milestone in utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 for crop enhancement. By pinpointing the genetic roots of disease resistance, we’re able to develop grapevines that can better withstand gray mold, potentially transforming how we manage vineyards and ensuring higher yields with fewer chemical interventions.”



The potential applications of this research are vast. By developing gray mold-resistant grapevines, the study could reduce reliance on chemical fungicides, which are harmful to the environment and human health. Furthermore, this breakthrough could decrease post-harvest losses, enhance crop yields, and support global food security efforts. Beyond the wine industry, these genetic innovations have broader implications for agricultural practices, offering a model for developing more resilient crops as climate change challenges global food production. This work represents a significant step toward sustainable agriculture, where disease-resistant plants can thrive in the face of evolving environmental pressures.

This work is supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (2023YFD1401304) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 31970097).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.