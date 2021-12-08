Newswise — BRONX, DECEMBER 8, 2021 – In recognition of its impact on urban agriculture, education, food insecurity and access to healthy foods, Green Bronx Machine has been honored with a 2021 Classy Award for Social Innovation.

“Green Bronx Machine works tirelessly day in and day out to address these important issues in its communities around the country. For us, the goal is always about growing healthy students, healthy schools, and happy and healthy communities; to inspire healthy living and learning, all around the world," said Stephen Ritz, Founder, Green Bronx Machine. “From the Bronx, to the world, we are honored and humbled to have the Classy Awards recognize and shine a spotlight on our efforts.”

One of the largest awards ceremonies of its kind, recognizing excellence in social innovation, the Classy Awards identifies and evaluates organizations addressing hundreds of social problems around the world. The winners are determined by the Classy Awards Leadership Council, an honorary board of leaders and experts whose unique perspective and valuable insight establish this recognition as one of the highest honors in the social sector.

Green Bronx Machine was one of 10 organizations selected from over 1,400 nominations across the country to be named 2021 winners, including Blood:Water, Brookview House, Inc., Fair Labor Association, Food Forward, Hope for Haiti, mothers2mothers, Shelterbox USA, The Trevor Project and Treehouse.

"The Classy Awards began in 2009 to shine a spotlight on outstanding programs run by social impact organizations around the world," says Pat Walsh, Classy co-founder. "Each and every day we are humbled by the hard work and tenacity of our nonprofit customers, and the Classy Awards serve as our way to honor the sector we serve. Congratulations to this prestigious group of 2021 Classy Award Winners who are embracing new ideas and solving today's toughest challenges."

