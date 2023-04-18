Newswise — Bronx, New York, April 18, 2023 -- Green Bronx Machine, an impact driven, non-profit organization, has been named a Finalist in the 2023 Classy Awards. Classy, a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with causes they care about, has named Green Bronx Machine as a finalist for the 2023 Classy Awards. The Classy Awards shine a spotlight on the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. Today, we’re proud to share that Green Bronx Machine In A Box has been recognized for its transformative effect on classrooms, academic performance, and behavioral outcomes across the nation and around the world. To support that effort, Green Bronx Machine has launched Green Bronx Machine Kids!, a YouTube channel geared towards students, teachers, parents, and farmers with weekly uploads featuring Board-of-Education-approved project-based lessons in nutrition, agriculture technology, and social-emotional learning.

Green Bronx Machine previously won Classy Awards in 2022 and 2021, and was the first organization to win two Classy Awards in different categories. Stephen Ritz, acclaimed teacher, founder of Green Bronx Machine, and author of The Power Of A Plant: A Teacher’s Odyssey to Grow Healthy Minds and Schools, said: “To be recognized by Classy – the preeminent voice of and for impact in our space – speaks precisely to what Green Bronx Machine is all about and what we continually seek to do: MAKE EPIC HAPPEN! We congratulate our fellow finalists, and hope for the best! From the Bronx, to the world, at Green Bronx Machine, we can’t stop and won’t stop – we are determined to change the world!”

This year, 11 Classy Awards will be distributed including the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by public vote. Supporters can vote here for Green Bronx Machine from April 6-April 25, 2023. Winners will be announced live on June 7 at the Collaborative by Classy conference in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information on the Classy Awards, visit awards.classy.org.

About Green Bronx Machine

Founded in 2011 by Global Teaching Prize finalist and life-long educator Stephen Ritz, Green Bronx Machine (GBM) is an impact driven, for-purpose organization with 501(c)(3) status. GBM builds healthy, equitable and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, its school-based model and propriety curriculum uses urban agriculture aligned to key school performance indicators, to grow healthy students and healthy schools. Simultaneously, GBM also transforms once fragmented and marginalized communities into neighborhoods that are inclusive and thriving.

In the last year alone, GBM and Ritz have distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food, produced 5,000-plus pounds of produce grown locally in the Bronx, built and stocked three new food pantries, delivered weekly 152 backpacks of food to students and fulfilled more than 1,600 emergency food requests from families in need. Ritz and GBM also have trained nearly 1,500 teachers using GBM’s curriculum, impacting more than 75,000 students in the Bronx, across America and around the world and were proud to debut Let’s Learn with Mister Ritz, a PBS children’s show with more than 2 million views

About the Classy Awards

Started in 2009, the Classy Awards recognize nonprofits for their unique approaches and impact on our world. Decided by a well-respected group of judges, the Classy Awards bring together groundbreaking nonprofits and impact leaders to honor the achievements driving lasting change around the globe.

About Classy

Classy, an affiliate of GoFundMe, is a Public Benefit Corporation and giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Classy's platform provides powerful and intuitive fundraising tools to convert and retain donors. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise over $5 billion. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

