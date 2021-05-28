Newswise — BRONX, NY, May 28, 2021 – Green Bronx Machine announced today a new partnership with BronxNet, a public affairs television station addressing the concerns, interests and cultures of the people of the Bronx, to bring episodes of Let’s Learn with Mister Ritz to its viewers starting on Tuesday, June 1.

The first episode – Mister Ritz Grows Food All Year – will air first on Tuesday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. It will then be rebroadcast on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.; Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; and, Saturday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Each week’s episode will follow the same broadcast schedule.

Viewers can watch on “BX Inform” - BronxNet channel 70 on Optimum and channel 2136 on FIOS in the Bronx and on BronxNet.tv worldwide.

In the series, Stephen Ritz, known as “America’s favorite teacher,” will educate, entertain and engage young viewers – and continue to plant the seeds for better health and academic outcomes – using his agriculture-centered approach across all subject areas.

“Urban farming, science, community and more come together with the Let’s Learn With Mister Ritz series on BronxNet TV. We're proud to partner with Green Bronx Machine to provide a window to your own garden of thrivability and healthy living with dynamic educator Mr. Stephen Ritz, youth ambassadors and a cast of fascinating characters... from the Bronx to the World on BronxNet.” said Michael Max Knobbe, Executive Director of BronxNet.

Along with Patti the Pigeon©, Sammy the Shark©, General Sequoia©, and Leslie the Ladybug©, the newest resident of Basil Towers©, children will visit Ritz’s National Health, Wellness and Learning Center at CS 55 in the Bronx and the American Museum of Natural History in New York City for interactive lessons in science, evolution, fitness, urban farming and growing, the environment, biodiversity and the natural world – all with messages that foster kindness and respect, good citizenship, healthy habits and strong communities.

Mr. Met, mascot of the New York Mets, also will make an appearance when Mr. Ritz learns to dance.

“We are thrilled to bring our shows to a larger audience thanks to our partners at BronxNet,” said Ritz, Founder, Green Bronx Machine. "In fact, this new partnership kicks-off a full slate of summer activities for us aimed at growing healthy students and plants.”

Here’s a sneak peak of what’s ahead, including:

Food for Others Garden Interfaith Event

In May, volunteers gathered to plant 5,000 seedlings at the garden located on a decommissioned city street in the Bronx (see time-lapse video). All food grown is donated to Part of the Solution, a one-stop shop helping low-income individuals and families move from crisis to stability, and ultimately self-sufficiency. All summer long there are activities planned to tend the garden starting with an interfaith event on June 6.

Artemis Live Talks with Alison Kopf

Learn more about GBM news in Ritz’s recent chat with Allison Kopf.

About Green Bronx Machine

Founded in 2011 by Global Teaching Prize finalist and life-long educator Stephen Ritz, Green Bronx Machine (GBM) is an impact driven, for-purpose organization with 501(c)(3) status. GBM builds healthy, equitable and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, its school-based model and propriety curriculum uses urban agriculture aligned to key school performance indicators, to grow healthy students and healthy schools. Simultaneously, GBM also transforms once fragmented and marginalized communities into neighborhoods that are inclusive and thriving. For more information, visit www.greenbronxmachine.org.

